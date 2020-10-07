Large Trump sign appears along California freeway

(KTLA) — A massive Trump sign popped up on the hills along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass in California on Tuesday morning.

The white lettering on the sign supporting President Donald Trump appears to be around 10 feet tall and mimics the style of the landmark Hollywood sign.

It was first reported at 6:41 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, which referred to it as a “traffic hazard.”

The sign had been placed in an area with dry brush, and the party reporting the sign was apparently concerned it could spark a blaze, the log stated.

The area has seen destructive brush fires in the past few years, including the Getty Fire last October and the Skirball Fire in December 2017. A smaller blaze also burned on the parched hillsides of the Sepulveda Pass earlier this year.

The sign, which was on private property, has since been removed by crews because it created a traffic hazard as motorists slowed to take photos, said Eric Menjivar, with the California Department of Transportation.

Officials still do not know when the letters were placed at the location and who put them there. Menjivar said it is also unclear who owns the land.

Tuesday marks exactly four weeks until the Nov. 3 general election.

A SurveyUSA poll from Sept. 30 had 32% of Californians supporting the president for re-election.