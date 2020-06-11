Large turtle visits Rock River Water Reclamation District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large turtle visited the Rock River Water Reclamation District plant on Thursday morning.

RRWRD employee Roger Fritz took the snapshot which was posted to Facebook.

“So we had a visitor come through our facility to say hi! We don’t know how old our friend is, but from the looks of those claws and size, could be as old as our plant!” the company wrote.

