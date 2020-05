Largest single-day Illinois deaths from coronavirus so far, with 192 Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,677 new COVID-19 cases in the state within 24 hours, and 192 new deaths, the largest single-day fatalities so far.

Clinton County: 1 female 20s

Cook County: 1 male teens, 1 female 30s, 3 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 21 males 60s, 13 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 19 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 3 females 100+

DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Jasper County: 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Edwards County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, “You may not know someone personally who is sick or passed on from COVID-19 but know that people from all ages are falling ill from this virus.”

She added, “Please practice social distancing. Please stay home. Please wear your mask. Please help us save lives.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!