Larry David urges ‘idiots’ to stay at home in hilarious PSA

(KRON) — Comedian Larry David has a message for those who refuse to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” creator was featured in a PSA video posted on Twitter by the California governor’s office.

He says he wants to “address the idiots out there” who are going out, not social distancing and passing up what he calls a “fantastic opportunity.”

“You’re hurting old people like me — well not me, I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you,” he said. “But you know, other, let’s say other old people, who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows.”

David reminded his viewers who have seen his show that nothing good ever happens when you leave your house.

“The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” he said. “I don’t know how you’re passing that out. Go home. Watch TV. That’s my advice to you.”

