JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO) — Ricou Browning, who played The Creature From the Black Lagoon in the original 1954 film, has passed away at the age of 93, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Browning, an underwater cinematographer and stuntman, played the Gill-Man in the film’s underwater scenes. He later reprised the role in the sequels Revenge of the Creature (1954) and The Creature Walks Among Us (1956).

The original Creature From the Black Lagoon, and its first sequel, was originally released in 3-D.

Browning later directed underwater sequences for the James Bond thriller Thunderball (1965), the Thunderball remake, Never Say Never Again (1983), and served as the co-creator of “Flipper,” having directed 37 episodes of the show.

He became a director later in his career, helming such films as Mr. No Legs (1978), about a double amputee with shotguns built into his wheelchair.

He was the last surviving “Universal Monster,” having outlived Bela Lugosi (Dracula), Boris Karloff (Frankenstein and The Mummy), and Lon Chaney, Jr. (The Wolf Man). The classic monster films were released by Universal Pictures in the 1930s – 1950s.