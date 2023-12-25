It has been a very warm and mild few days, but not quite warm enough to break any record high temperatures. Not the case for the nights though, as clouds and high humidity kept temperatures from falling far at night. This allowed for a couple record warm lows to be set, including for Christmas Eve. Officially, our low temperature only reached 47° Christmas Eve, breaking the previous record of 46° set in 1982. Meanwhile, our Christmas day low temperature is forecast to only reach 47° by midnight, which would break the previous record of 43° set in 1940.

But the cooler air is on the way, along with the drier air. Rain is coming to an end from South to North through the night tonight, and most will see widespread rain come to an end by midnight. A few sprinkles may be possible under lingering low-level moisture through Tuesday afternoon, but many should remain dry.

Temperatures will be the bigger story into Tuesday morning, with many spots seeing their high temperature reached very early in the day. The afternoon will be spent seeing temperatures closer to the upper 30s under overcast skies, around 15-20 degrees cooler than the previous few days.

The same weather system bringing the rain to us locally will settle across the Midwest for the middle of the week. This may bring a few rain and snow showers to Central and Southern Illinois on Wednesday, but coverage looks to be very low North of I-80. Higher chances for rain and snow locally come Thursday, with a push of moisture from the Northeast.

Temperatures are still above average through the end of the week and into the new year, but closer to normal as we trend into the middle of the week. Our next main chance for precipitation is Thursday with the rain/snow chance, but even that is much less widespread than the rain we have been dealing with recently. Cooler temperatures trend into next weekend and the beginning of 2024.