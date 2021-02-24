Law Enforcement poll says majority of Illinois voters don’t approve of new police reform law

(WTVO) — Findings of an Illinois Law Enforcement survey on the recently passed police reform bill shows some negative public reaction.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and “Odgen & Fry” conducted the study. They found a majority of registered voters in the state opposed the bill. 700 total participants were surveyed.

66% did not support the filing of anonymous complaints against police officers. Nearly 54% did not support the changes to cash bail.

Almost 53% are against charging police officers who do not turn on a body camera while on duty.

