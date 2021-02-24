Law Enforcement poll says majority of Illinois voters don’t approve of new police reform law

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — Findings of an Illinois Law Enforcement survey on the recently passed police reform bill shows some negative public reaction.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and “Odgen & Fry” conducted the study. They found a majority of registered voters in the state opposed the bill. 700 total participants were surveyed.

66% did not support the filing of anonymous complaints against police officers. Nearly 54% did not support the changes to cash bail.

Almost 53% are against charging police officers who do not turn on a body camera while on duty.

To see the full survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories