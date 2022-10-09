Law enforcement asks for help from the public after a 55-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in Bellevue, Iowa.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels, 31821 Highway 52, Bellevue, Iowa. Law enforcement found Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officials seek the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a subject of interest in the investigation. Prichard is about 5’07” and weighs about 145 pounds. Clothing and vehicle description is unknown, the release says.

Christopher Prichard (photo from Iowa Department of Public Safety)

“If the public sees this individual, use caution and do not approach,” the release says. Officials ask anyone who sees Prichard to call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center at 319-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio, 319-396-4414.

The joint investigation is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, U. S. Fish and Wildlife and Jackson County Conservation.

