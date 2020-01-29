League of Women Voters helping local students register to vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Illinois State Primary only two months away, the League of Women Voters is helping students register to vote.

Elijah Waller is a senior at Rockford Lutheran School who thinks many of his peers don’t vote because they don’t think anyone cares about what they have to say.

“I think voting is important, especially for young people our age, because our voice should matter,” he said. “I think that’s something that’s said in their minds. I think we’re getting used to young people not using their voice and speaking up, and not given the opportunity to do so.”

Local leaders are working to give Rockford students that opportunity.

Waller is one of 16 students who registered to vote Wednesday, with the help of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.

Rockford Lutheran’s government teacher, Steve Vaughan, helped coordinate the efforts.

“It’s very exciting to see these kids want to be a part of the process. As a teacher, it makes me feel like I’m doing my job, when I see my students enthusiastically registering to vote,” Vaughan said.

Recently, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill which will excuse students from school for two hours to give them the chance to vote.

Vaughan think it could help busy students who may not otherwise have time to get to the polls.

“That’s a great idea, because frankly, we need to encourage voting, and if this could encourage kids to be a part of the process, let’s go for it,” he said.

Waller encourages students who’ve registered to vote to follow through.

“I think we should keep the same energy and attitude that we have now, as we’re registering to vote, to go and actually vote when the time comes,” Waller said.

The League of Women Voters have also visited Hononegah, North Boone, and Harlem high schools to register students, and they say they have plans to visit even more schools in the next two weeks.

