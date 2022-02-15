The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Illinois.

#50. Marshall County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($15,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.4% ($32,632)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($39,425)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($50,337)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($69,688)

#49. Knox County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($18,158 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($26,088)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($32,278)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($44,139)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($61,743)

#48. Douglas County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($35,110 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($30,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($34,536)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($51,433)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($61,189)

#47. Moultrie County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($42,075 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($35,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($40,728)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($46,406)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,364)

#46. Macoupin County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($16,932 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($34,530)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($36,665)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($47,467)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,269)

#45. Henderson County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($24,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.7% ($30,913)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($33,493)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($39,567)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($51,897)

#44. Wabash County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($21,989 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.7% ($26,921)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.7% ($31,700)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,346)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,167)

#43. Whiteside County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,801 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,135)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($32,407)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($44,924)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,210)

#42. Lee County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($23,810 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($34,138)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($38,399)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($49,370)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($72,063)

#41. Jefferson County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($19,455 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($28,834)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.9% ($33,632)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($43,372)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($67,010)

#40. Pike County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,315 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,183)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($35,783)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($45,962)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($42,063)

#39. LaSalle County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($21,773 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($31,396)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($39,213)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($44,926)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,675)

#38. Fulton County

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($14,764 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($27,474)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,391)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($48,367)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($52,898)

#37. Mercer County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($33,636 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.6% ($37,152)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($36,498)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($49,509)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($55,476)

#36. Edgar County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,489 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($30,197)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($38,631)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($46,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($51,176)

#35. Christian County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,438 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.8% ($32,136)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($38,470)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($49,720)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($63,061)

#34. Crawford County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($13,352 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.6% ($30,650)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($33,125)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($47,955)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,309)

#33. Stark County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($23,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($33,409)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($38,427)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($45,639)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($80,417)

#32. Hamilton County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($12,969 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,461)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($43,083)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($35,950)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,170)

#31. Shelby County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,153 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.4% ($32,415)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,286)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($46,616)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($50,188)

#30. Franklin County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,938 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33% ($24,405)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($32,388)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,423)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,366)

#29. Montgomery County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($21,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($30,913)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($33,255)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($47,193)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($53,601)

#28. Putnam County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($28,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($33,783)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($43,393)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,042)

#27. Jasper County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($17,063 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,078)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($33,235)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($38,162)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,964)

#26. Mason County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($18,214 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($27,301)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($31,795)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($52,083)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($54,821)

#25. Johnson County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.8% ($20,603 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.6% ($32,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($36,462)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($50,650)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,035)

#24. Iroquois County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($21,341 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($29,031)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($36,576)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($47,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($57,440)

#23. Scott County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($11,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.7% ($36,078)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($42,245)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($44,286)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($65,833)

#22. White County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($30,580 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,414)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.1% ($32,144)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($48,179)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($59,034)

#21. Cumberland County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($17,634 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.1% ($31,880)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($37,951)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($47,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,241)

#20. Wayne County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($28,343 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($35,283)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($34,545)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($42,278)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($46,731)

#19. Marion County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,952 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,095)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($32,169)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($45,408)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,875)

#18. Cass County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($30,833 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($32,188)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($35,901)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($38,354)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($50,139)

#17. Clay County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,138 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($31,396)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($35,799)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,534)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($76,518)

#16. Lawrence County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($19,950 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.7% ($34,024)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($31,359)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($46,696)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($53,854)

#15. Livingston County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($22,976 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($32,377)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($35,408)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($45,568)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($66,037)

#14. Vermilion County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($25,768 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($31,647)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($33,750)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($49,569)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,889)

#13. Calhoun County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5%

– High school graduate: 43.4% ($42,125)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($41,429)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($55,625)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,235)

#12. Brown County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($23,617 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($34,746)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($38,141)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($49,113)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,375)

#11. Edwards County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8% ($20,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($31,301)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.5% ($36,054)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($46,667)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($46,806)

#10. Massac County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($16,789 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.6% ($31,198)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($35,669)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,878)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,661)

#9. Randolph County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($24,038 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,292)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($33,910)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($50,544)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,378)

#8. Pope County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14%

– High school graduate: 36%

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($26,136)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($29,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($45,096)

#7. Alexander County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($15,536 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.7% ($27,125)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($27,424)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($45,313)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($50,250)

#6. Greene County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($13,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.6% ($30,371)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($33,183)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($44,435)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($44,679)

#5. Pulaski County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,453 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($25,521)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($30,795)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($36,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5%

#4. Perry County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($31,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,384)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,326)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($46,821)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($62,024)

#3. Fayette County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($13,479 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($29,550)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($32,358)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($50,368)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,172)

#2. Gallatin County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($27,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($31,387)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.3% ($32,800)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,708)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($70,000)

#1. Hardin County

– 10.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($31,406 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.3% ($35,865)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($40,245)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.1% ($98,333)