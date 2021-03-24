Lee County sees alarming trends in COVID-19 data

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — More vaccines available and more Illinoisans qualifying for the shot is a start contrast to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate this time last year.

That number has somewhat stabilized across Illinois, but one Stateline county is reporting recent alarming numbers.

“We’ve been seeing our cases climb over the last several weeks. In fact, it’s increased so significantly that we will be placed on the state’s warning list next week,” said Lee County Health Department administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen.

Lee County leads the state currently in the number of new COVID-19 cases at 231 per 100,000.

“It’s so disconcerting because we were so close it felt like we’re getting [closer] to open up even more, but now it feels like we’re regressing a bit and these trends are definitely troubling to us,” said Ferguson-Allen.

Ferguson-Allen says they can’t pinpoint a specific outbreak location. She says they’ve been seeing cases everywhere.

“We’re seeing cases across the board, we’re seeing cases in several of our restaurants, offices, several in the schools,” she added.

She advises people not to let their guard down.

“We need to remain vigilant right now more than ever so we can try to contain this,” Ferguson-Allen said. “When people test positive, even if they are waiting for their results, they should be staying home. If they do test positive, we ask for them to wait to hear from us. We’ll get to them as soon as they can but they definitely need to stay home.”

She says there has been some alarming trends.

“Another thing we’re seeing is increased severity in cases and we’re seeing some hospitalizations–even in the younger groups. So, this is no joke. We really need people to heed our warnings and work with us so we can contain this,” she concluded.

Around 13% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The health department says they will focus on reaching out to the community members and address any worries or concerns about the vaccine.