Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosts fun program to teach bicycle safety to kids

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Lee County kids get the chance to saddle up and take part in a bike rodeo. We were there, as the young riders learned how to get a better grip on bicycle safety

“It’s important to come out here and support our law enforcement. It’s good for the kids to see that they’re safe for them, they’re friends and you know, want them to be involved,” said one Dixon resident JW Catt.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office held their annual bike rodeo at their station in Dixon. The event enables kids of all ages to learn about bicycle safety, enjoy free food, and spend time with their families.

As a father of two, JW Catt tells us he is grateful for these kinds of events that help educate his kids in a fun way.

“It’s very rewarding, you know. My little one is three and she’s on a bike tearing through here and following her older brother. So this is very rewarding for us as parents,” Catt explained.

Detective Jacob Amesquita helped coordinate the event. It was canceled last year due to COVID, He’s happy they were able to educate over 200 kids who attended the event this year.

“It was great to right at the first start, we had tons of kids all ready to go and it was real busy at the beginning and we put a lot of kids through this course and taught them a lotta’ different skills,” said Det. Amesquita.

Donations from local businesses and families for the event helped them to give away 8 bikes this year. For Amesquita, the most rewarding part for him is seeing the kids’ reactions when they win a new bike.

“Just giving them the chance to win a new bike, I think kept them all going and kinda’ kept the excitement going that they have the chance to win one,” the detective added.

Detective Amesquita tells us they will draw 8 winners next week to determine who will take home a new bike.