Legal sports betting expected in time for March Madness

Three casinos in Illinois have been issued a temporary betting operating permit so far. Those casinos are located in Des Plaines, Elgin, and Alton.

Although no stateline businesses will be offering sports betting, people will still be able to place bets online. However, that won’t happen for another year.

Not everyone is sold on the new changes. Some local churches say it won’t bring positive change to the community.

“We know that people are going to lose money we know money is going to be leaving this city and we know a relatively small amount of money is going to end up in state coffers,” Pastor Violet Johnicker of Brooke Road United Method Church said.

“I am of the opinion that it’s just not worth it, it’s not worth the cost to our community,” she explained.

If your favorite teams from the state of Illinois play in March, you won’t be allowed to wager on their games, since part of the new betting law prohibits residents from wagering on collegiate teams within the state.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

