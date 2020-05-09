Legendary ‘Siegfried and Roy’ magician Roy Horn dies at 75, publicist says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Legendary magician Roy Horn has died, according to his publicist. He was 75.

Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Siegfried and Roy redefined live magic by combining remarkable stage craft with rare and endangered animals. This duo created the modern era for Las Vegas entertainment.

Horn was injured by a tiger during a live Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2003, leaving Horn partially paralyzed and ending the duo’s successful show.