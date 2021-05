SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lessons about “sexting” could soon be included in Illinois school’s curriculum.

The state’s General Assembly passed a bill requiring public schools which offer sex education to include lessons about the risks of sexting – or sending explicit images of themselves over messaging apps.

Lawmakers hope the lessons will teach students the real-life consequences of sending those types of messages.

The legislation now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.