Letter written by MercyHealth employees urges CEO to sell the healthcare system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of MercyHealth emergency medicine workers are speaking out following recent changes made at the Rockton Ave. campus.

An open letter to the city of Rockford posted by the Facebook group Have Mercy — Healthcare Access details the struggles ER employees face on a daily basis.

The writers paint a picture of the added stress the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on healthcare workers, as well as Rockford’s homeless and minority populations.

The letter argues that shutting down the Rockton Avenue ER would hurt the Stateline as a whole, and urges MercyHealth CEO Javon Bea to sell the healthcare system.

Read the full letter here: