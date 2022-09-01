CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of being “racist” for shipping a busload of undocumented immigrants to the city.

Seventy-five migrants arrived at Union Station on two buses on Wednesday night.

“Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect,” Lightfoot said. “Unfortunately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity.”

According to Abbott’s office, thousands of undocumented migrants have been transported to D.C. and New York City, providing “much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.”

Abbott cited Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” as a reason why he selected it as the state’s third drop-off location.

Abbott has said that his state’s infrastructure is being strained by supporting thousands of migrants who arrive through the Texas border each day, and has cited the Biden administration’s border policies for encouraging migrants to circumvent legal immigration ports of entry.

CNN reported that New York City officials said their intake and care centers were being overwhelmed by the arrival of migrants sent by Texas.

“To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location,” Abbott said. “Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

“Ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals,” Lightfoot’s office said, according to the New York Post.

“We know that racism, discrimination, and human cruelty have played a pivotal role in how immigrants are received within our borders, and we are still working to recover from the previous presidential administration, which encouraged this behavior,” she added in a rebuke of the Trump administration.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement earlier today, saying, “Illinois welcomes refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants and we are working with federal and city officials to ensure that these individuals are treated with respect and safety as they look to connect with their family and friends,” Pritzker said.

“My great-grandfather came to this country as an immigrant fleeing Ukraine in 1881. Immigrants just like my family seeking freedom and opportunity built this country. Illinois is and has always been a welcoming state,” he added, ignoring that migrants coming across the Texas border are not doing so via the United States’ legal immigration system.

Republican Governor Abbott has spent more than $12 million busing undocumented immigrants to key Democratic cities as a protest to the Biden administration’s lax border policies.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” he wrote.

“Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them,” he continued.

The chief of the US Border Control also blamed the Biden administration’s immigration policy for an increase in illegal border crossings.