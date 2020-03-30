LIST: Here’s where parents can pick up meals for school children:

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

(WTVO) — School districts across the Stateline-area are distributing free meals to students, during the school shutdown. Here’s a list of where parents can go to get them:

Rockford Public School District 205

The RPS 205 Nutrition Services team will continue to provide meals to students this week from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday through Friday at six locations:

East High Schoo, 2929 Charles St.

Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway

Guilford High School, 5620 Spring Creek Road

Kennedy Middle School, 520 Pierpont Ave

Two-Way Language Immersion at Barbour, 1506 Clover Ave

Conklin Elementary School, 3003 Halsted Road

Belvidere School District 100

No cost food pickup for any child 18 and under at BHS, BNHS, Washington, Perry, and Caledonia. Monday through Friday, 9am-11am.

Bagged breakfasts and lunches will be available for pick-up from 9am-11am at the following locations for all children under the age of 18.

Belvidere High School (back athletic entrance area)

Belvidere North High School (main circle drive)

Washington Academy Bus Drop Off (behind school – driveway entrance on south side of school by cones)

Perry Elementary (outside of gym door)

Candlewick Lake Office Parking Lot (front gate off of 76) until Friday 3/20

Starting Monday 3/23 Caledonia Elementary School (front entranc)

Food can only be picked up for a single day. Without children present, a maximum of three bags will be enforced.

Pecatonica School District:

If you need breakfast and/or lunch for any or all of your children, regardless of your “free lunch status” or even if you have paid for them in the past, we are offering them free during the closure, including over spring break. Please contact Food Services Director ​Sara Hanson​ or call the District Office (weekdays only) to get on the list. It’s completely confidential and deliveries will be made by a small number of school staff. We also have a limited supply of personal hygiene products for our students. If you need anything from that pantry, please let us know that also and we can include it in the delivery.

Rochelle Elementary District 231

Drive thru food assistance AND homework packet pick up will be at RMS on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick up is between 2 and 5. We will be handing out TWO breakfasts and TWO lunches on each day we do a drive thru.

Homework pick up is for all grades (PreK – 8).

May Elementary School

Central Cougars District 231

Lincoln Elementary School

Tilton Elementary School

Rochelle Middle School

Bilingual Parent Advisiory Committee

Stepping Stones Preschool

Harlem District #122

Reminder: Meals for the whole week will be available for pickup at Harlem Middle School from 9:00-1:00 on Mondays only. The drive-thru pickup will be located in the back parking lot (Northfield Ave.).

Oregon CUSD 220

Food Distribution of 5 meal packs (lunch and breakfast) for any student in the district in need will resume each week on Monday from 5-7 PM and Tuesday 7-9 AM at the following locations:

Oregon Elementary School

David L. Rahn Junior High School

Mount Morris Estates

Chana School

Families are welcomed and encouraged to pick up for others who are unable to make it to a pick up location

School District of Janesville, WI

Good Morning, and happy Monday!

Both meal pick-up and delivery operate Monday-Friday.

Meal pick-up: Our 8 meal pick-up locations are in full operation! Simply drive or walk through any location, and pick up your meals! (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Meal delivery: We also deliver meals right to your doorstep! Order these meals via text message! Text (608) 921-1874!

Text orders for meal delivery MUST be received by 1:00 PM the day before. Example: To receive a meal delivery on Thursday, you must send your text before 1:00 PM on Wednesday. Texts received after 1:00 PM will be added to the next day’s requests. Example: Texts received at 5:00 PM Wednesday will be added to the list for Friday delivery.

This also applies to full week deliveries. Please submit your text order for a full week of deliveries by the previous Friday by 1:00 PM.

In your text order, please include your name, address, phone number, number of meals needed for children 18 years and younger, and whether you want meals for the following day, or for a full week.

South Beloit Community Unit School District #320

The district will start serving free box lunches for all children 18 and under on Wednesday, March 18 through Monday March 30th. Box lunches can be picked up at our drive through distribution point located at the South Beloit High School from 11:30AM to 1:00pm each day. If you would like a lunch, simply come to the back of the high school where the food service department is located.

Hononegah Community High School #207

Food Service Department will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals daily during school closure. Grab n Go meals will be available for anyone 18 years of age and younger. Meal pick up is available March 30th, 2020. If school closures are extended additional dates will be added. Meal pick -up process:

•Meals will be available for pick at Hononegah Community High School at the main entrance vestibule.

•Pick up time will be 8 A.M. to 10 A.M.

•Breakfast and Lunch for the day will be available for pickup.

•Adults meals are not available for purchase

Dixon School District

Dixon Public Schools will be providing a bagged “grab and go” breakfast and lunch to students, at no charge, in the event of a school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These meals will be delivered to each of our schools as well as the “former Lincoln School ” site at 8:00a.m. each day. All parents wishing to have their D.P.S. students participate in this program are asked to complete the follow survey to sign up.

Kinnickinnick School District

9am – 10:30am Mon – Friday at the Roscoe Middle School parking lot – we will be set up inside of the gym doors on the side of the building.

9am – 10:30am Mon – Friday in the Chicory Ridge Subdivision – we will be setting up off of Applemint Lane in the Chicory Ridge Park. We will have a school bus there where we will hand out meals.

9:am- 10:30am Mon – Friday at the Robert J. Cross Memorial Park (11588 Cedarbrook Rd – Roscoe) We will have a school bus there where we will hand out meals.

Approximately 10:45 Mon-Friday – The bus will drive through The Gardens of Prairie Rose – stopping as needed to anyone outside. We will circle Prairie Rose Dr and end at Baneberry.

