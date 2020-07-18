List of cooling centers to escape the heat

(WTVO) — While COVID-19 has made it more difficult, some cooling centers will be open to provide residents an escape from the excessive summer heat.

Winnebago County

Department of Human Services
171 Executive Parkway
Rockford, IL 61101

SecondFirst Church Rockford
318 N. Church Street
Rockford, IL 61101

Boone County

Belvidere Oasis
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza
Belvidere, IL 61008

DeKalb County

Department of Human Services
1629 Afton Road
Sycamore, IL 60178

DeKalb Oasis
West of the Peace Road Exit
DeKalb, IL 60115

Kane County

Department of Human Services
452 N. McLean Boulevard 2nd FL
Elgin, IL 60123

Department of Human Services
700 S. State Street
Elgin, IL 60123

McHenry County

Department of Human Services
512 Clay Street
Woodstock, IL 60098

Ogle County

Department of Human Services
1001 Pines Road
Oregon, IL 61061

Stephenson County

Department of Human Services
1631 South Galena Avenue
Freeport, IL 61032

Department of Human Services
1828 S. West Avenue
Freeport, IL 61032

Whiteside County

Department of Human Services
2605 Woodlawn Road
Sterling, IL 61053

Click here for further updates.

