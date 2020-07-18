List of cooling centers to escape the heat

(WTVO) — While COVID-19 has made it more difficult, some cooling centers will be open to provide residents an escape from the excessive summer heat.
Winnebago County
Department of Human Services
171 Executive Parkway
Rockford, IL 61101
SecondFirst Church Rockford
318 N. Church Street
Rockford, IL 61101
Boone County
Belvidere Oasis
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza
Belvidere, IL 61008
DeKalb County
Department of Human Services
1629 Afton Road
Sycamore, IL 60178
DeKalb Oasis
West of the Peace Road Exit
DeKalb, IL 60115
Kane County
Department of Human Services
452 N. McLean Boulevard 2nd FL
Elgin, IL 60123
Department of Human Services
700 S. State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
McHenry County
Department of Human Services
512 Clay Street
Woodstock, IL 60098
Ogle County
Department of Human Services
1001 Pines Road
Oregon, IL 61061
Stephenson County
Department of Human Services
1631 South Galena Avenue
Freeport, IL 61032
Department of Human Services
1828 S. West Avenue
Freeport, IL 61032
Whiteside County
Department of Human Services
2605 Woodlawn Road
Sterling, IL 61053
