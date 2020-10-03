List: What we know about top-level White House staff’s coronavirus test results

(Nexstar) — On Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The news came after Trump aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result earlier that day. In the days since, several members of Trump’s political orbit have been screened for the virus.
Team Trump traveled extensively in the days before his positive test, including the first Presidential Debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. As a result, determining who may have been exposed by the Trump entourage, many of whom reportedly refused to wear masks at the debate, has now become a major undertaking.
We’ve compiled the list below of test results from Trump’s inner circle that have been publicly reported. It should be noted that tests are not 100% accurate and many of the people listed below have been in close contact on the campaign trail in recent days. It’s possible that results for some of the individuals below may change after subsequent tests.
Here’s a list of U.S. officials, Trump family members and event guests who have publically reported results as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3. This will be updated as information comes in:
- President Donald Trump – Positive
- First Lady Melania Trump – Positive
- Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative
- Barron Trump (son) – Negative
- Former VP Joe Biden – Negative
- Campaign manager Bill Stepien – Positive
- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative
- Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative
- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative
- Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive
- Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway – Positive
- U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive
- Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative
- Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive
- Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive
- Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) – Positive
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – Positive
In addition to the president, senators Tillis and Lee, as well as former Governor Chris Christie and advisor Kellyanne Conway were in attendance at the September 26th introduction ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, was tested Friday and his initial test results were negative. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the 90-minute presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland. Debate moderator Chris Wallace will also undergo testing.