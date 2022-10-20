POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.”

“I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity to visit Edwards Apple Orchard, a fourth-generation family farm in Poplar Grove Illinois that’s become a place where families can create traditions that celebrate the local tastes of autumn,” Gilbert wrote on Modern Prairie.

“We learned something new, like the best type of apple to use for apple pie, met amazing people and created new friendships (like our young friend, Aliza who sat with Melissa and shared a drawing she’d made for her),” the production team wrote on the Official Modern Prairie Facebook page.

“It’s a wonderful space that’s open to everyone and happiness exudes everywhere – from the picnic tables, to the petting zoo, to incredible orchards were variations of apple families glisten like beacons of hope,” Gilbert wrote. “The best part? There were apple cinnamon donuts! As long as there are donuts, I’ll be right be-cider you.”

Edwards Apple Orchard, 7601 Centerville Road, is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily through the fall season.

“Little House on the Prairie” ran on NBC from 1974 until 1983, and starred Michael Landon as the patriarch of a frontier family living in Minnesota in the 1870’s – 1890’s, and was based on a series of books written by the real-life Laura Ingalls Wilder.