‘Little Mermaid’ star to join Starlight Theater in online performances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The seats at Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theater will stay empty this season, but performers say “the show must go on.”

At the end of April, the theater announced it was cancelling the season due to concerns over COVID-19.

Since then, actors have taken to the Internet to entertain. Virtual events started earlier this week, with songs from what would have been the season’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”

On Saturday, Starlight will have a special guest: Boylan alum Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in Disney’s 1989 animated movie.

“She’s [also the] voice of Barbie in Toy Story 2 and 3. Since we got lambasted online for not mentioning it, she’s also the voice of Thumbelina. She’s super prominent in the Disney world,” said managing director Christopher Brady.

You can tune in for the event on Starlight’s Facebook page.

