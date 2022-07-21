Staying Breezy:

The Stateline has seen no break from the wind over the past few days as peak gusts once again registered between 25 to 35 mph.

The big difference-maker however was the shift in wind we experienced behind yesterday’s cold front. Left behind was a gusty west to northwesterly wind, which helped bring down the heat and humidity for the later half of Wednesday.

Expect another breezy afternoon today. Winds this time around will be our of the west-southwest, which will bring the mercury up a few degrees. Highs for most will peak in the upper 80s, with a spot or two just touching the 90-degree mark.

With a little lift and atmospheric energy present ahead of a sinking cold front, a widely isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, much of the day remains dry under a mix of clouds and sun. Behind this evening’s cold front, an area of high pressure system will keep skies clear overnight and into mid-day Friday.

Rain Chances Increase:

Despite clouds increasing Friday afternoon, rain and thunderstorm chances hold off until late Friday evening into Friday night. Severe risk will Friday’s chances are low, hence why the Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern with any thunderstorm deemed severe.

The first half of the weekend features out best precipitation chances, especially during the latter half of the day. For that, the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of Interstate 88 under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5), with areas to our north and west placed under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). Saturday will be a hot one and somewhat more humid with highs in the lower 90s.

When you factor the uptick in humidity levels, it’s possible that heat index values approaching the triple-digit mark. Chances look to continue overnight into Sunday morning as another frontal passage occurs. This will bring highs back down towards seasonable levels for the end of the weekend and for the start of next week.

As we said yesterday, there still is time for the forecast to change. Over the next day or so, it’s going to be important to stay up-to-date with the forecast so that you have the latest information.