(WTVO) — A live-action movie based on one of the most iconic video game characters of all time is in the works.

Bandai Namco and Wayfarer Studios are reportedly launching a movie project around Pac-Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The classic Bandai Namco game was first introduced in the US in 1980.

The film will be based on an original story from Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment. This is not Williams’ first foray into a film based on a video game character, as he was a producer for 2016’s “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The iconic character has made the jump from games before, as two television series, as well as a Disney XD and a Hanna-Barbera ABC series, have been released in the past.