VIDEO: Protesters clash with police in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anti-police protesters clashed with police in downtown Rockford Saturday morning following a pro-police “Back the Blue” rally outside the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Police used pepper spray as a confrontation in the streets escalated between the two groups, after a barrier separating anti-police protesters from police supporters was broken.

Immediately following the rally, protesters had gathered outside Rockford Police Department’s District 1 headquarters, where speaker Leslie Rolfe said he remains committed to disruptive protests throughout the city to draw attention to allegations of police brutality by Rockford Police.

Rolfe said he would be attending community relations meetings at City Hall within the next two weeks.







Several people were detained as a result of the ensuing melee as the two groups met on the grounds of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

