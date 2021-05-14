Cheap Trick, Gin Blossoms to headline 4th of July music festival in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Cheap Trick and Gin Blossoms will headline the Long Play Music Fest in Loves Park on July 1-4, 2021.

Cheap Trick will headline on the 4th of July at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd.

The festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning at noon, and will feature 2 stages and 20 bands and family entertainment, according to festival organizers.

Main Stage:

Thursday, July 1st:

3 p.m. – Baseball Game – Rivets vs Battle Creek
9 p.m. – Fireworks Show
9:15 p.m. – Infinity

Friday, July 2nd

2 p.m. – TBD
4 p.m. – Blooze Brothers
6 p.m. – Hairbanger’s Ball
9 p.m. – Fireworks Show
9:30 p.m – Gin Blossoms

Saturday, July 3rd

12:00 p.m. – Dingo
2 p.m. – Catfight
5 p.m. – Too Hype Crew
9 p.m. – Fireworks Show
9:30 p.m. – Jeff Tweedy

Sunday, July 4th

12:00 p.m. – Neptune’s Core
2 p.m. – Shuffle This
4 p.m. – Off Broadway
6 p.m. – 7th Heaven
8 p.m. – Cheap Trick
10 p.m. – Fireworks Show

In addition to the live music, a carnival and midway and live fireworks will be held in the parking lot of Rivets Stadium.

Tickets for the festival will be $12.50 in advance, and $19.99 the day of the show.

