Pritzker: Illinois to fully reopen on Friday, June 11th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state of Illinois will move into Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday, June 11th if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

Pritzker also announced that Illinois will move into a “Bridge Phase” starting Friday, May 14th.

The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums and amusement parks.

Phase 5 will allow businesses to function without COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor also announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to physicians offices across the state.

DEVELOPING…