Illinois reaches nearly 20k COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, almost 3k new cases on Sunday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker is scheduled to hold his daily press briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

Governor Pritzker announced an additional 2,994 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 61,499 cases in 97 counties. 63 lives were lost to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the state death toll up to 2,618.

The latest deaths occurred in the following counties:

– Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

– Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

– Monroe County: 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

There were 19,417 total tests reported in the last 24 hours, the highest number in a single day in Illinois. There are currently 4,701 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 1,232 of which are in the ICU. There are 759 patients on ventilators.

The governor recognized Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and citing an increase in hate crimes during the pandemic, said it is more important than ever to fight bigotry and hate.

The Department of Financial Regulation announced a partnership with Illinois banks to allow non-customers to cash stimulus checks for free at the following instituions: Wells Fargo, JP Morgan CHase, US Bank, Fifth Third, and Fifth Midwest Bank. Others may join it as well.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

