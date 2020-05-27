‘Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But in some ways it is,’ says Pritzker

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily briefing on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker addressed the recent death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an arrest by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Events that echo what we have seen to too many people too many times, in too many places, and yet we as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society and then to root it out,” he continued.

Four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been fired and his family is calling for murder charges to be brought against them.

“As a white elected official, I feel a special responsibility to speak out today and own the obligation I have to shape public policy in a more equitable direction. Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker announced 1,111 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. Another 160 people died in the last 24 hours.

The newly reported deaths include:

– Clinton County: 1 male 60s

– Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 20 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– Madison County: 1 unknown 70s

– McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 80s

– McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Randolph County: 1 female 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Williamson County: 1 male 50s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

So far, Illinois has reported 113,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 5,083 deaths statewide.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says metrics used to measure the spread of the coronavirus are trending downward as Illinois prepares to further open businesses. Illinois’ rate of positive COVID-19 tests, which hit a high of 23% in April, is roughly 6.47% today.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new $7.3 million investment from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) program – a statewide network focused solely on supporting Illinois businesses and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and maintaining their businesses at no cost.

