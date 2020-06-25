Pritzker says Phase 4 entry is testament to social distancing efforts

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the COVID-19 response efforts, touting Illinois’ ability to slow the curve.

“We’ve seen what’s happened in other states that have allowed politics or short-term thinking to drive decision-making. Many other states are now seeing significant increases in cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care bed usage and they’re being forced to move backward and stay at home – that’s not the story in Illinois,” said Governor Pritzker.

“Here, we have been gradually restoring business and leisure activities in a highly deliberate manner, guided by doctors’ advice. Illinoisans are following the mitigations that we can each do ourselves, like wearing face coverings, keeping 6 feet distance between us, and washing our hands frequently. It’s because of the people of Illinois that we’re seeing a trajectory of relative success where other parts of the country are not.”

The governor also announced mobile testing teams that can be sent to any area that may have an outbreak.

All four Restore Illinois health regions have met the IDPH health benchmarks to advance into Phase 4. Metrics include reductions of positivity rate and hospital admissions and availability of hospital surge capacity.

Gov. Pritzker also said he won’t hesitate to move a region back to a different phase if the metrics start to rise.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 894 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 41 additional confirmed deaths.

Illinois reached a milestone of over 30,000 tests performed in 24 hours.

– Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

– Will County: 2 females 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

To view the guidelines for all industries reopening in Phase 4, visit here.

