Gov. Pritzker announces guidelines for fall return of in-person schooling

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. Pritzker reminded everyone that “the virus hasn’t gone away.” Every region is on track to begin Phase 4 on Friday, saying it was a testament to the dedication of Illinois residents. The governor said the state’s progress is a good sign as we look ahead to returning to in-person schooling in the fall.

Governor Pritzker laid out the specific guidelines as K-12 schools prepare to re-open in the fall.

The IDPH requirements for schools to reopen in Phase 4 are:

Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings;

Prohibit more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space;

Require social distancing whenever possible;

Conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks or require self-certification that individuals entering school buildings are symptom free; and

Increase schoolwide cleaning and disinfection.

The full list of guidelines is available at The Illinois Board of Higher Education website.

The state will also provide cloth masks for every student and teacher in the state. The governor also said that school districts will have the option of starting the semester earlier to provide more time to teach students material they may have missed during distance-learning.

“Classroom learning provides necessary opportunities for our students to learn, socialize, and grow. The benefits of in-person instruction can’t be overstated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today ISBE, IBHE, and ICCB are issuing guidance that will serve as baseline public health requirements and expectations for the return of in-person learning this fall in P-12 schools and higher education, including all public school districts, non-public schools, colleges and universities. In close consultation with IDPH, infectious disease experts at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and other public health professionals, the guidance focuses on keeping students, teachers and families healthy and safe. It recognizes that Illinois is a diverse state, and school districts and institutions of higher education across Illinois will face unique challenges in how they’ll operate within their communities.”

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) received $569 million in federal funding from the CARES Act for K-12 education, approximately $512 million of which will go directly to school districts to address local needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBSE will use the remaining $54.1 million to provide additional funding to schools in six categories: laptops and tablets, internet connectivity, virtual coaching for teachers, professional development, and support for entities who cannot receive direct funds due to ineligibility for Title I.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike provided a medical update to begin the press conference. Officials say that Illinois’ number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have decreased for five consecutive weeks.

On Tuesday, 601 new COVID-19 cases were reporting for a statewide total of 137,825 cases since the pandemic began. There were also 38 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

"Please forget what you've heard. Increased testing is a good thing." -Dr. Ngozi Ezike rebukes @realDonaldTrump without saying his name. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) June 23, 2020

Dr. Ezike also recommended parents schedule their children’s check-ups so they do not fall behind in their immunizations.

“The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is here to support students on their path to—or back to—college this fall,” said Eric Zarnikow, Executive Director of ISAC. “We continue to provide free resources to help students and families with college planning and financial aid through one-on-one assistance from the ISACorps members in their community, our call center, and the tools and resources on our website, at www.isac.org. If you need help completing your FAFSA or Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid or in seeking financial aid adjustments based on changed financial circumstances, or just aren’t sure how to find your educational path beyond high school, please contact us for assistance.”

Officials say that districts must be prepared to return to distance-learning if the pandemic makes another wave.

