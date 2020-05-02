2,450 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, 105 additional deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker began his press briefing on Saturday with the medical update from the IDPH.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced an additional 2,450 COVID-19 cases out of the 15,208 tested in the last 24 hours. The total statewide now stands at 58,505 in 97 counties. Governor Pritzker attributed the rise in cases in the increase in testing.

An additional 105 new deaths were announced on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,559. To date, almost 300,000 tests have been performed in the state.

The latest deaths were located at:

– Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Clinton County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– Jefferson County: 2 females 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– McDonough County: 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

As of midnight, 4,717 are currently in the hospital being treated with the virus. A total of 789 are on ventilators.

Dr. Ezike also encouraged everyone to do something creative, instead of “binge watching” television shows.

During yesterday’s presser, he hinted at the possibility some communities may be allowed to open sooner than May 30th, if they see a consistent drop in new COVID-19 infections.

“If we see 14 days on a downslide, then absolutely” he would consider lifting the stay-at-home order prior to the end of the month, which is the current anticipated end of the extended order, the Governor said.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,137 new cases, the highest reported so far.

Governor Pritzker stressed the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-877-863-6338 as many communities are seeing a rise in domestic violence calls.

