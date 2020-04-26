Illinois reports 2,126 new cases on Sunday, more than 13k tested in 24 hours

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker gave a brief press conference and answered questions on Sunday. During the press briefing, the IDPH announced 2,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

59 additional lives were lost in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll up to 1,933 fatalities in Illinois.

The newest deaths were reported in the following locations:

– Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s



– DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 2 females 80s

Governor Pritzker said that the state recorded up to 13,335 new tests in the past 24 hours. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 43,903 cases in 96 counties in Illinois.

