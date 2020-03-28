LIVE: Governor Pritzker holds daily COVID-19 update

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois college will close its doors after 174 years due to declining enrollment and other financial challenges.

The State Journal-Register reports the chairman of the MacMurray College board of trustees said Friday the four-year liberal arts college in Jacksonville will close at the end of the spring semester. Charles O'Connell said there was no viable path forward for the college, citing rising costs and an insufficient endowment as factors.