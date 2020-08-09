Governor Pritzker shares COVID-19 update on Sunday, discusses emergency rules

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker joined medical experts to share an update on COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The governor spoke about the new emergency rules filed Friday that would punish “scofflaw” businesses flouting public health requirements with warnings and fines of $75 to $2,500.

Pritzker said the rules would allow a modest level of enforcement similar to what other states already have and would provide support to businesses over shame and punishment, adding the old rules provided “no middle ground.”

He said they would give businesses enough warning to rectify infractions long before fines are issued.

“We’re also doing this for the businesses that are following the rules, while their competitors flout them,” Pritzker said. “We’re doing this for people who have to work in stores where their bosses won’t enforce public health rules.”

He also said they’re doing this to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in communities, so if parents want to send their kids back to school, “we have the best chance of preserving in-person learning options.”

Dr. Emily Landon, said at the press conference “masks are easy,” and questioned why that the act of wearing one was controversial.

Two organizations sent a statement to endorse Pritzker’s rules on face coverings.

On behalf of the 88 certified local health departments our association represents, we stand in support of these emergency rules proposed by the governor to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of the public. The last few days have shown an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases, and it’s clear that in order to protect the safety and wellness of our communities, something must be done to enforce the needed precautions to help save lives. Leadership in these uncertain times requires tough decisions that are rooted in fact and science to help slow the spread of this pandemic, and those who knowingly put others at risk of exposure must be held accountable.



These proposed rules allow for multiple opportunities and flexibility to help businesses and others come into compliance. As frontline defenders of the public’s health, we have a responsibility to support initiatives that are proven to help prevent the spread of this virus, and we believe these proposed rules are a measured and necessary step to reduce future transmission of coronavirus and ultimately save many lives across our state. It is incumbent on all of us to do our part to keep Illinois citizens safe. We implore the public to voluntarily comply with these emergency rules in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.” The Illinois Public Health Association

As safety-net hospitals, we have seen firsthand the devastating effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on some of the vulnerable communities in our state, disproportionately affecting low-income and minority populations. The toll this pandemic has taken on safety net healthcare providers has never been more evident, exhausting what limited resources and scarce reserves they have to help provide care and services to an overwhelming number of patients. The time has come and passed for there to be policies put in place to help protect people from further exposure and provide consequences for those who knowingly disregard them, putting everyone around them at risk.



As safety-net hospitals, we have seen firsthand the devastating effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on some of the vulnerable communities in our state, disproportionately affecting low-income and minority populations. The toll this pandemic has taken on safety net healthcare providers has never been more evident, exhausting what limited resources and scarce reserves they have to help provide care and services to an overwhelming number of patients. The time has come and passed for there to be policies put in place to help protect people from further exposure and provide consequences for those who knowingly disregard them, putting everyone around them at risk.” George Miller, board member for Association of Safety Net Community Hospitals

Illinois health officials announced 1,382 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and eight additional deaths.

As of Saturday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Those those patients, 322 are in the ICU and 114 are on ventilators.