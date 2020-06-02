LIVE: ‘March Against Rockford Police Violence’ protest underway in Rockford

Video is uncensored and may contain profanity.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Protesters have gathered for a planned “March Against RPD Violence” Tuesday night in Rockford.

7 p.m. – Crowds at Haskell Park have begun to disperse, with many in attendance saying they had a positive experience voicing support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and standing in solidarity against police brutality.

6:33 p.m. – The two groups merged together and headed back to Haskell Park.





6:10 p.m. – Protesters have begun marching through downtown Rockford.

5:58 p.m. – A spokesperson for the march pleaded for the protesters to disband at the conclusion of the peaceful demonstration, in an effort to avoid a confrontation with police, but some of the marchers have decided to march.

The marchers held signs and shouted “We want peace” and “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe,” which was said by George Floyd as he was held down by a former Minneapolis police officer before he died.

5:45 p.m. – Rockford Police tweeted: “As the peaceful protest continues at Haskell Park, please be aware that there is NO credible information that any members of the KKK or any organization of the like are attending this protest.”

This is a response to rumors circulated on social media earlier in the day.

5:40 p.m. – A Rockford Youth Activism spokesperson listed a set of demands of Rockford Police and city leadership.

5 p.m. – Protesters have gathered in Haskell Park, with speakers sharing personal stories of confrontations they or their family members have had with police officers.











