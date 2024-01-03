SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WTVO) — Firefighters are battling a fire at the National Football League’s leading wide receiver’s home.

According to WSVN, crews responded to a mansion owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in the Miami suburb of Southwest Ranches on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire.

WSVN reported smoke coming from the home’s roof. Nobody was inside the home when the fire began. Hill was reportedly notified about the fire and left the team’s Wednesday practice after being informed.

The mansion was reportedly purchased by Hill in 2022 for $6.9 million.

Hill currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1717.