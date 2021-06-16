LIVE: Officials give update on Day 3 of Rockton Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 9 a.m. CT to provide an update on the effort to put out a fire at Rockton’s Chemtool plant, which exploded on Monday.

Neighbors living within a mile of the Chemtool facility, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, were evacuated after the plant exploded. Officials said Tuesday that air quality, soil and water samples are being monitored, and they may be allowed to return on Wednesday.

The one mile evacuation order remains in effect Wednesday out of extreme caution, said Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

“The plume of smoke has clearly much dissipated but we want to make sure that what we can’t see that our air is of high quality. [We’re going to have] one more night in the evacuation to make sure those numbers stay for us and hold with the change in atmospheric condition,” Martell said at a press conference Tuesday.

Officials said that as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, no pollutants were detected in the Rock River.

Authorities said they found hydrogen cyanide outside of the facility in elevated levels.

The health department is advising residents within a 3 mile radius of the Chemtool plant to wear a mask.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Air Quality Advisory for all residents of Winnebago County, including the City of Rockford, following Monday’s Chemtool plant explosion in Rockton.

The advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said firefighters have made “significant progress” on containing the fire. An industrial firefighting team from Louisiana, US Fire Pump, has been spraying foam on the fire and digging trenches around the facility to mitigate residual chemical leakage.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency asked the Illinois Attorney General to pursue legal action against Chemtool for environmental violations.

Officials said the company stored lead, antifreeze, nitrogen, and sulfuric acid, among other chemicals.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli issued a disaster emergency proclamation on Tuesday, in order to bring aid to the county through the Illinois Emergency Management Act. The proclamation expires on Monday, June 21st.

A hotline has been set up at 815-972-7300 and RocktonChemFire@wchd.org for residents who are seeking relief information.