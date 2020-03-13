Illinois to close all K-12 schools starting Tuesday, 14 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 beginning Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Even as other states and large cities shut down schools this week, officials in Illinois and Chicago said they were not yet prepared to take that step in Chicago or statewide. Public health officials also said children appear to be less likely to become ill and those that do have milder cases.

Pritzker announced his decision in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom. It is the latest blow to the students, who were kept out of classes earlier in the school year by an 11-day strike by the district’s more than 21,000 teachers.

Officials also announced an 14 additional cases of coronavirus in the state, in Cook and Lake counties, bringing Illinois total to 46.

Among the 14 new cases, nine are Chicago, four Cook County, and one Lake County. New cases being reported today range in age from 20s to 90s.

“The State is taking aggressive measures to help limit the spread of the virus as the number of positive cases we report each day is increasing,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and we want to get ahead of widespread community transmission to reduce the number of people affected. We would rather be over cautious than put the health of our most vulnerable populations at risk.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The closing of schools comes the same week that many large universities in Illinois suspended in-person classes due to concerns about the virus, including the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities.

On Thursday, the Illinois High School Association limited attendance at the remaining games in this year’s 2020 boys basketball tournament and other sporting events. Also, the University of Chicago on Thursday joined other major Illinois universities to institute remote learning for the spring quarter to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

