ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demonstrators in Rockford are at Haskell Park to demonstrate against police brutality and honor George Floyd.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Protesters meet in Rockford at Haskell Park to honor George Floyd
- Winnebago County reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths
- Photo Gallery: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic flight to International Space Station
- Illinois reports 61 additional deaths, 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
- Rep. Joyce Beatty, Columbus City Council President Hardin pepper-sprayed during protest