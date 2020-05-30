LIVE: Protesters meet in Rockford at Haskell Park to honor George Floyd

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demonstrators in Rockford are at Haskell Park to demonstrate against police brutality and honor George Floyd.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories