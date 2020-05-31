Rockford city leaders: ‘Your voices were heard.’ Condemn violent protesters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and Mayor Tom McNamara, along with many other city leaders, addressed the violence that erupted late Saturday night.

Thousands met at Haskell Park on Saturday, organized by Rockford Youth Activism. Mayor McNamara gave praise to the peaceful protesters and made it clear that their voices were heard. However, he condemned the protesters who escalated and disrupted the event.

Police fired tear gas and ordered a large crowd of protesters to disperse after many of them threw rocks at the Rockford Police District 1 Headquarters and vandalized a police sign. Several arrests were made. Chief O’Shea estimated 10-15 arrests were made. Only minor injuries were sustained to officers from rocks.

Chief O’Shea said that the death of George Floyd “sickened” him and that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin should be charged with murder. He also condemned the looting and violence overnight, citing the already tough times during the COVID-19 crisis. The chief mentioned that many people from out of town came to Rockford to escalate the protest.

Rockford NCAAP Chapter President Rhonda Greer encouraged those who were participating to join the NCAAP and other organizations. City leaders are asking for peace tonight as many businesses who were looted look to rebuild.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney also sent out the following statement:

To those who caused harm in our community last evening:



* You will not hijack the important message of peaceful protesters, just strengthen their resolve.

* You disrespect the memory of George Floyd but you won’t stop efforts to make sure things like this don’t happen in the future.

* You reminded the community to support good law enforcement and the good people who do it, even as there are calls for needed reform and change. Blue Lives Matter.

* You reminded us to support local businesses, especially those impacted directly last evening.

* You reminded us that you don’t fix something that is broken by creating more brokenness.

* You reminded us we need to continue to play to our better angles and work together to address institutional barriers that impact access. Black Lives Matter.

* You reminded us that the “helpers,” in all their forms, greatly outnumber the trouble-makers. And that gives us hope and a renewed commitment to move forward and do the hard work that must be done, together.

