Rockford community gathers to honor Don Carter Lanes shooting victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, hundreds from the Rockford community gathered at Don Carter Lanes to pay respect to the victims in last week’s deadly shooting and pray for their families.
Organizers were joined by Mayor Tom McNamara, Alderman Franklin Beach, and Owner Brad Sommers. Jodi Beach performed a special rendition of Amazing Grace.
“Because Instead of cursing the horrible darkness that has occurred here and far too often across our community and across our country due to senseless violence—you are all here lighting a candle turning a page in our cities history. Staying together, I promise you we will get through this,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.
Miracle Mile Rockford teamed up with Illinois Bank and Trust to create a care fund.
Donations can be made at any Illinois Bank and Trust drive-thru. To donate online, click here.
