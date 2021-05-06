Officials: Suspect in deadly Rockford crash was traveling at 90 mph, had drugs strapped to his body

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley gave an update on Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force investigation of a fatal police involved crash which killed a 43-year-old man on Sunday, April 25th.

The task force is an internal police unit which investigates use-of-force incidents involving officers.

On April 25th, Hanley said 27-year-old Devonte M. Flint was fleeing police officers when he crashed into another car near Harrison Avenue and 9th Street. The crash resulted in the death of 43-year-old Raymond N. Jackson.

Two children, a 2-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were also hurt and are currently in the hospital.

Hanley said Flint was wanted on 3 warrants and was being pursued by multiple officers. Police also used “stop sticks” to deflate Flint’s tires, but he did not stop and was traveling approximately 90 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Flint was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had bags of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine strapped to his body. He remains hospitalized.

Hanley said prior to the incident, Flint had a criminal history which involved alleged drug dealing and battery to two pregnant victims.

Hanely said he had been released from custody as part of a furlough program, and failed to report to court. He was charges for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and had multiple charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant women, among others.