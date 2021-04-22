Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force provides update on officer-involved shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force provided a news update at 2:00 p.m.

On April 10th, Faustin Guetigo was fatally shot in his Bellwort Drive home after a domestic disturbance call. A Winnebago County Sherriff’s deputy was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe during the incident.

ISP Sergeant Charles Davidson says investigators have collected dashcam footage from over 50 responding squad cars. He says witnesses were all very cooperative with investigators.

All key evidence has been submitted to Illinois State Police’s crime lab.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J Hanley says it was the task force’s decision to release the body camera footage from both incidents.

On April 11th, 19-year-old Jose Gonzalez was shot in the right foot by a Rockford police officer during a pursuit.

ISP Sergeant Charles Davidson would not answer if Gonzalez was holding a weapon when he was shot.

Hanley estimated 4-6 months as “an appropriate timeline” to the end of the investigations.