Businesses asked to take ‘Clean Hands, Open Doors’ pledge upon re-opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At Wednesdays semi-weekly briefing, Winnebago County officials encouraged businesses to take a safety pledge when they reopen, to boost consumer confidence.

John Groh, of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced that several area business groups are coming together for a “Clean Hands, Open Door” campaign,

The campaign consists of a pledge by reopening business to follow a set of safety guidelines in order to drive consumer confidence.

Participating businesses will receive an adhesive logo to attach to their doors to notify residents that they have pledged to keep their businesses safe.

The pledge says businesses will require face coverings, clean hands, sanitization, social distancing, wellness checks, training and protocols, and following public health guidelines.

“I appreciate the work being done by our Tourism & Hospitality Working Group as we get ready to reopen parts of our economy,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Taking this pledge tells our residents and visitors that we’re focused on their health and we’ll be ready for them to return to the things they enjoy doing.”

“Here in the Rockford Region, we’re all in this together. Working together, we can keep our residents and visitors healthy by taking the Clean Hands, Open Doors Pledge. Taking the pledge and sharing that

commitment in their marketing will indicate to residents and visitors that a company or organization is committed to opening and operating in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,” said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and working group co-chair.

The Winnebago County Health Department announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,062 confirmed cases, of which 640 have recorded.

There have been new 4 deaths from the disease. WCHD director Dr. Sandra Martell said 3 of those were nursing home residents. There have been 58 deaths in total.

“COVID-19 is deadlier than the seasonal flu,” Martell emphasized. “For the 2019-2020 flu season, we had one death. Compare that with 58 from COVID-19.”

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Alpine Fireside Health Center, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, The Atrium, Crimson Pointe, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Fairhaven Christian Retirment Center, Forest City Rehab and Nursing, Goldie B Floberg Center, Highview in the Woodlands, Lincolnshire Place, Luther Center, Milestone, Mosaic Group Home, PA Peterson, Presence Cor Mariae Center, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rock River Health Care, Rockford Rescue Mission, Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus, St. Anne Ascension Living, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Van Matre, Wesley Willows, Winnebgo County Jail and Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center have all reported cases.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

