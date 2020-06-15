Winnebago County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 10% in testing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney shared some good news in the local fight against COVID-19 on Monday, saying “Positivity rate is around 10%, which means out of every 100 tests, 9 or 10 are positive.”

While Illinois’ overall infection rate is going down, several other states are seeing a spike in cases, including Arizona.

Haney reiterated that masks and social distancing are still necessary to prevent a second wave of infection, even as businesses and activities begin to resume in Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s 5-step Restore Illinois plan.

Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell said the WCHD has the authority to close restaurants who do not comply with COVID-19 safety standards, but said the agency filed for an amendment to an ordinance governing food preparation process.

Martell said the WCHD has not had to close any establishments to date, and that businesses who have reopened in a limited capacity have followed the safety guidelines.

Dr. Martell also said the WCHD is working on guidelines to allow visitation to nursing care facilities in Phase 4, which is expected to happen at the end of June 26th.

Martell announced 9 new local cases of coronavirus, and 7 deaths, 4 of which were associated with long-term care facilities. The ages of the dead range from 71 to 95, Martell said.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and an additional 19 deaths.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said beginning today, the city will begin taking applications for a third round of financial assistance for low and moderate income businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Microenterprise Loan Application can be found here, and applies to businesses that operate within the city of Rockford with 5 employees or less.

