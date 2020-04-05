Local 90 year-old celebrates birthday in style during COVID-19 quarantine

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman turned 90 years old over the weekend and celebrated the best way she could while staying isolated.

Audrae Zullo reigned in her birthday with a 30 car parade lined up down her block. Her fellow auxiliary members helped organize the celebration due to the special circumstances.

“She’s 90 today and she has a million friends in Rockford and we’re all just here to make her day brighter since she’s confined at home,” her niece, Janine Neuschwander, explained.

The group paraded all the way from the Loves Park post office to Zullo’s home.

