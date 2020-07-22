Local action agencies to give out grants for at-risk youth programs

(WTVO) — The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties will be giving out grants to area at-risk youth programs. Programs have to surround kids from ages 9 to 19 in low-income areas.
They can address a number of topics such as reducing gang activity or violence, sex trafficking, LGBTQ issues, or life skills and school help.
Funds are coming from the Community Services Grant Block Program. Grant applications are due July 31st.
Applications can be found here.
