Local activists celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With a big election just months away, women across the county celebrate their right to cast a ballot. Tuesday marks a century since American women won that right. Our team went to a local celebration and activists say there’s plenty that still needs to be done.

“About ten percent of statues in this country represent women only three percent of national monuments represent women and if you break it down by race then African American women are almost invisible,” said Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells.

Michele Duster spoke of how her great-grandmother’s work serves as inspiration for her.

“[I have] a lot of pride in being related to someone who was so strong in her convictions and she spent her life fighting for justice and equality and she refused to be silenced by people who felt African Americans were second class citizens,” Duster said.

Retired circuit court judge in Winnebago County Rosemary Collins knows a thing or two about being a trail-blazer in her community.

“I broke over a 100-year-old glass ceiling when I became the first woman to serve as a judge in this area and its been an honor to serve the community I’m really blessed to have had that opportunity,” Judge Collins said.

Collins says the best way to honor these women is to vote.

“It’s important to commemorate the efforts of those who fought so hard to get this right to vote and extend it to them and we must focus on making sure that everyone who has the right to vote is able to vote in this upcoming election,” Judge Collins added.

Both Duster and Collins agree, there’s still much more work to be done.

“There’s many other areas where women can be leaders in, in our community, in our state, in our country so we’re going to see more and more of these beautiful young women like the ones we saw today growing up and taking their place in a role they want to be in,” Judge Collins said.

“A lot of national leadership in our country does not reflect our population so I think we have a long way to go for there to be true representation,” Duster added.

