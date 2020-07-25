Local advocates look at success and to the future 30 years after signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ 30-years ago, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. Local advocates say the ADA has helped the disabled community break barriers since it was signed, but there is still more work to be done.

“Before the Americans with Disabilities Act, you see barriers all over the place,” said RAMP Education and Advocacy Coordinator, Eric Brown.

Signs that mark disabled parking spots, ramps at building entrances, curb cutouts, and sign language interpreters are all traces of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. RAMP Education and Advocacy Coordinator, Eric Brown says the act’s reach goes much further.

“As an advocate, I spend a lot of my time educating the business community, community leaders, our legislators on the importance of things like reasonable accommodations, making sure that any information that you put out to the community is accessible,” said Brown. “Someone with a disability, who’s receiving that information, if it’s not in an accessible format, they’re not going to necessarily know what’s going on and they may be missing out on some very important information”

Brown, who has cerebral palsy says he has to think about possible barriers.

“I really have to think about how am I going to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B,'” said Brown. “I may have to consider where is the closest curb cut, is the sidewalk accessible, am I going to be able to navigate this space without putting myself in some kind of physical situation where I can’t do it”

The Discovery Center Museum takes accessibility into account when designing exhibits.

“We have done universal accessibility studies of the whole museum, where we’ve had folks come in, go exhibit by exhibit, room by room, checking for anything that might prevent accessibility to it and then found ways to make them accessible,” said Discovery Center Museum Associate Director, Michael Rathbun.

Brown says there is still progress he would like to see going forward.

“[We need to be] encouraging our business community, our local leaders, to really engage with the disability community,” said Brown. “Obviously, those of us with disabilities know exactly what we need, know the barriers that we face.”

Brown says those conversations will help get rid of some of those physical and knowledge barriers.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

